Yao Peysheng: Nazarbayev’s “Peace.XXI Century” Manifesto demonstrates strategic thinking

BEIJING-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Manifesto "PEACE.XXI Century" is the voice of a responsible country and it shows strategic thinking of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Such opinion was expressed by research associate of the Chinese International Research Fund and member of the Council of Development and Exchange of Asia and Africa under the Chinese Foreign Ministry, former Ambassador of China in Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine Yao Peysheng, Kazinform informs.

"First of all, it is the voice of a responsible country. Not only does Nursultan Nazarbayev observe the events in the world, but also thinks about potential consequences. He has listed the facts of the dangerous tendency on the earth and underlined the virus of war continues to poison the international situation (...) Secondly, the manifesto shows the strategic thinking of the leader of Kazakhstan. We consider that President Nazarbayev has a big field of vision. I heartily praise merits of the head of your country", - he told, addressing the international Congress of Political Scientists which took place in Astana on the subject of "Nazarbayev's Manifesto 'Peace. XXI century" and the Global Challenges of the Present".

The Chinese diplomat and the scientists reminded that nearly 25 years ago Nursultan Nazarbayev was the first to bring forward the idea of creation of a system of collective security uniting the states on the Asian continent - the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICMA).

"Just think. Being a country at the dawn of independence fighting with acute internal issues Kazakhstan could bring forward such a big initiative. There were judgments that it is impossible to achieve two goals at a time. But 10 years later in Almaty the first summit of the CICMA took place. It was the leader of independent Kazakhstan who could summon a meeting of the heads of Asian countries. I was present at that meeting, and am familiar with the process of such an event, and I remember how this amazing success was earned. Today 26 countries are the members of this organization", - he told.

Yao Peysheng noted Kazakhstan's contribution to nuclear non-proliferation. "Kazakhstan became the first country to step up for prohibition of nuclear weapon and ensuring nuclear safety. After Kazakhstan became independent it announced itself nuclear-free state and voluntarily refused from the world's 4th nuclear armory", - the Chinese diplomat emphasized.

According to him, the Manifesto "Peace.XXI Century" brought forward by Nursultan Nazarbayev contains three basic principles and complete action algorithms following from them in four directions and they ought to be studied and spread around the world, because, as Mr. Peysheng said, "the Program concerns the destiny of all mankind".