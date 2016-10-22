Yao Peysheng: Three features of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy

BEIJING-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The key features of Kazakhstan's diplomacy are the spirit of innovations, stable activity and a assertiveness, and also inclusivity. Such opinion was expressed by research associate of the Chinese International Research Fund and member of Council of Development and Exchange of Asia and Africa under the Chinese Foreign Ministry, former Ambassador of China in Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine Yao Peysheng, Kazinform reports.

"At home I often tell my friends, scientists, experts and students that Kazakhstan is the big country as a territory, and small as population. But by the style of diplomacy and maturity, the achieved objectives and popularity Kazakhstan is considered to be a big country", - he told addressing the International Congress of Political Scientists which was held in Astana on the subject "Nazarbayev's Manifesto "Peace. XXI Century" and Global Challenges of the Present".

The Chinese expert also named three, in his opinion, key lines of Kazakhstan's diplomacy.

"First of all, it is the spirit of innovations. For example, Kazakhstan convened the Conferece on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, suggested to create EEU, and also announced other important feasible initiatives. Secondly, it is stable activity and assertiveness. Wherever Nursultan Nazarbayev is, he never misses a slightest chance to establish cooperation with foreign partners. Thirdly, it is valuable inclusivity. Kazakhstan has friends everywhere - near and far away. The country has very close and strong neighbourhood relations with Russia and China, as well as with other adjacent countries. Kazakhstan has business connections with the EU and the USA", - he said.

Yao Peyshen noted that N. Nazarbayev is able to show generosity and flexibility in problem solution not only in bilateral, but also in multilateral relations.

To remind, during the IV Nuclear Safety Summit on March 31 - on April 1, 2016, Washington President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced "Peace.XXI Century" Manifesto which subsequently received the status of an official document of the General Assembly and UN Security Council.