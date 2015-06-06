EN
    02:32, 06 June 2015

    Yaroslava Shvedova, Casey Dellacqua stroll into Roland Garros doubles final

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Casey Dellacqua of Australia have reached the women's doubles final of the 2015 Roland Garros by beating Russian Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in Paris today, Vesti.kz reports.

    Shvedova and Dellacqua had no problems eliminating the Russian duo in two straight sets 6:3, 6:2. The Kazakh-Aussie tandem hit 2 aces, made 2 double faults and won 63 points. In the final they will face American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and women's singles finalist Czech Lucie Safarova who defeated Lucie Hradecka and Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic.

