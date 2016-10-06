Yaroslava Shvedova, Timea Babos qualify for BNP Paribas WTA Finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and her double's partner Timea Babos of Hungary have qualified for the BNP Paribas WTA Finals in Singapore, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Shvedova took to her Instagram account to share the news and congratulate her partner Babos.



"Oh yes!!!! We did it!!!! Thank you partner @timeababos 😙 we are going to Singapore @wta #wtafinals@filatennis @tourna_tennis@headtennis_official #singapore#wearegoingtosingapore #TeamFila#teamSHV," she wrote.

Shvedova also posted a short video of all participants of the upcoming BNP Paribas WTA Finals in Women's Doubles.



Recently Shvedova and Babos lost to Swiss Timea Bacsinszky and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the 2016 China Open in Beijing.