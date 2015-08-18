EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:58, 18 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Yaroslava Shvedova won Garbiñe Muguruza at Cincinnati open

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM First round matches of Western & Southern Open tournament were held today at night in America's Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova keeping the 106th position in the world's female rating won Garbiñe Muguruza 6:4, 7:6 (0). In head-to-head rivalry the game ended with a draw (1:1). In the second round of the tournament Shvedova will compete with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the winner of the rivalry vs Italy's Roberta Vinci.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!