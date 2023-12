NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 50th Yasar Dogu Wresting Tournament has started today in Turkey, Olympic.kz reads.

The Greco-Roman wrestlers are set to vie for top honors on Day 1 in 50, 60,63,67,87,97 and 130 kg weight categories.

Nurzat Kabdrakhimov, Amangeldy Bekbolatov (55 kg), Marlan Mukushev, Dastan Zarlykhanov, Yernur Fidakhmetov, Aidos Sultangali (63) and others are to represent there Kazakhstan.