Yassawi, Aisha Bibi mausoleums showcased at photo exhibition in Istanbul

BAKU. KAZINFORM The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation held a photo exhibition on «Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World of the 19th Century» at the Istanbul Palace of Yildiz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to organizers, 75 pictures from the collection of the Yildiz Palace taken in the period of ruling of the Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II are showcased at the exhibition. It is remarkable that the collection is deemed to be one of the richest photo archives in the world, including 918 albums and 36,585 pictures.

The photos feature ancient samples of architecture in the areas stretching from Samarkand to Edirne. These samples have been included into the UNESCO World Heritage List. Among them are the cultural monuments of Samarkand, Bukhara, Kokand, Khiva, as well as the Palace of the Shirvanshahs in Baku, Ebu'l Manuçehr Mosque in Kars province, Khoja Akhmet Yassawi Mausoleum in Turkistan and Aisha Bibi Mausoleum in Auliye Ata, as well as monuments of Istanbul, Konya, Ashgabat and many other cities.

A presentation of the book «Turkic Cultural Heritage in Ottoman Archives» aroused great interest of the guests.

According to President of the Fund Gunay Afandiyeva, this collection is a special view on the secrets of the Fund's member- and observer-countries.

This is a bright example of urban planning culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary. This is a discovery of the peculiar features of architectural samples of the Turkic world and revival of the cultural heritage,» Gunay Afandiyeva said.

«The collection of the Yildiz Palace serves not only as a source of knowledge about ancient Ottoman Empire, and the entire world, but it is a valuable treasure for the Turkic peoples and a universal cultural heritage,» Deputy Chairman of the National Palaces Administration Adnan Gayhan says.