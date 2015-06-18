EN
    18:10, 18 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Year of People&#39;s Assembly must be held under sing of National Plan - G. Abdykalikova

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Year of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has to be held under the sign of the National Plan "100 specific steps", Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova said at the sitting of the state commission on organization and holding of the Year of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    "The Year of the People's Assembly and the 20 th anniversary of the Constitution in the second half of the year have to be held under the sign of the National Plan "100 specific steps". In this regard, I order the ministries of culture and sport, education and science, investment and development, healthcare and social development, foreign affairs and justice, the agency for civil service affairs and combatting corruption jointly with the administrations of Astana and Almaty and regions to develop the plan on holding the Year of the People's Assembly in Kazakhstan taking into consideration the fourth institutional reform "Identity and unity"," she said.

    The Secretary of State gave ministries a number of specific instructions, in particular on covering the events held within the celebration.

