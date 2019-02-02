Year of Youth brings new opportunities - expert

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to readapt vulnerable young people in society, says Olzhas Sogymbay, Director of the Youth Resource Center in Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the opinion of the center's director, there is every reason to call the Year of Youth as a year of new opportunities because young people can take advantage of the great opportunities that are being provided this year, to achieve new successes.



"85,000 people of the city youth have various social problems. Our duty is to re-adapt the socially vulnerable youth. We consider this to be important. Among young people, we promote government programs such as ‘Youth Practice', ‘With Diploma to the Village', ‘2020 Business Roadmap', and ‘7-20-25'. We are also carrying out work in the furtherance of Zhas Sarbaz volunteer project initiated by the President," said Sogymbay.



According to him, work to resolve the social problems of young people is being done in Semey.