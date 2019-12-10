Year of Youth closing ceremony kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The closing ceremony of the Year of Youth with the participation of Head of State has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony will put an end to the Year of Youth and give the start to the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan.

Some 500 young people from all parts of Kazakhstan gathered to participate in the ceremony.

The event is underway in one of the EXPO pavilions where the ArtHUB center of creative initiatives is set to be created. It will serve as an intellectual bank of Kazakhstani youth.

2019 was declared the Year of Youth on the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Government adopted the Roadmap on the implementation of the Year of Youth and made sure the young people would be provided with affordable housing, new workplaces, business opportunities and more throughout the year.

In 2019, 3,000 young people were provided with rental housing in three large cities of Kazakhstan (1,050 apartments in Nur-Sultan, 1,050 apartments in Almaty and 900 apartments in Shymkent).

Over 3,000 young specialists were granted publicly funded loans to the amount of KZT 13,5 billion so that they could purchase their own dwellings.

It is worth mentioning that some 172,000 young people were employed within the framework of the Yenbek (Labor) State Program over the past year.