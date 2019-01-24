Year of Youth: Expert praises President Nazarbayev's idea

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Vida Greichute, chairperson of the Lithuanian Ethno-Cultural Association, believe that by announcing the Year of Youth and offering all-round support to the youth, President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave rise to a new era of Kazakhstan's prosperity, Kazinform reports.

"After watching the forum [the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth] I realized that it's not just words, it's the guidelines for action. At the forum, I've seen so many talented, creative and successful youngsters who set the example to others. I was particularly interested in the words of President Nazarbayev about the Open University Astana. Nowadays schoolchildren, students and teachers can obtain knowledge online, everybody can choose what to study and how to do that. So, I am looking forward to seeing how this idea will come to life," Ms Greichute said.



She also praised the idea of planting an apple orchard in Astana this spring, claiming it can become a symbol of support the Government lends to the youth.