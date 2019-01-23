Year of Youth opening ceremony kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official ceremony of the Year of Youth of Kazakhstan with participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has started at the Nur Alem Pavilion in Astana.

Prior to the opening ceremony the President visited the exhibition themed Projects of Young Kazakhstanis featuring successful projects of the gifted Kazakhstanis, such as Naimi.kz, Shoqan suits, Qazaq eli, Beyond, Kusto Group.











The Kazakh President is expected to address those gathered. Social Development Minister Darkhan Kaletayev is supposed to attend the event to focus on the country's youth policy trends and achievements.



Besides, bright and creative young people who achieved success in various spheres are to take the floor there, the organizers said.



Winners of the 100 New Faces contest, Bolashak Scholarship graduates, young scientists, students, young sportsmen, talented children, graduates of children's homes, young people with special needs, young military, etc., are taking part in the event.







As earlier reported, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev declared 2019as the Year of Youth.