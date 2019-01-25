Year of Youth to become bright start for achievements, view

EN
    11:56, 25 January 2019 | GMT +6

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Akim (head) of Aidarlinskiy rural district of Panfilovskiy district of Almaty region Aidar Issayev expressed confidence that the Year of Youth will become a bright start for new achievements, Kazinform reports.

    "The Year of Youth will be crucial for our country in general. The youth will be the key mechanism in modernization and breakthrough of the country in all spheres. Hopefully, the Year of Youth will become a bright start for new achievements and help Kazakhstan enter the world's 30 most developed countries," Issayev noted.

    It should be mentioned that Aidar Issayev is the youngest head of the rural district in Kazakhstan.

    Recall that the Year of Youth officially kicked off in Kazakhstan with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 23, 2019.

    Kazakhstan Year of Youth Youth policy
