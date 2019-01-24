EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:54, 24 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Year of Youth to give youngsters a boost of energy, view

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The announcement of the Year of Youth is a timely step in our ever-changing world, believes Rashid Ayupov, Chairman of the Board of "Shymkent" Social and Entrepreneurship Corporation JSC, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, the President's initiative gives young Kazakhstanis a boost of energy to work and achieve the goals they set.

    "No matter how you slice it, our goal is to ensure the youth has favorable conditions. President Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs founded their companies on their own and noted Kazakhstan boasts such talents as well. We must give green light to young entrepreneurs. Since the day of its establishment "Shymkent" Social and Entrepreneurship Corporation has been paying special attention to youth. We have recently organized the Business zhastar meeting where students got a chance to meet and chat with renowned specialists from many walks of life and gain useful experience. In early February we will hold a festival of ideas for schoolchildren, students of colleges and tertiary institutions. We will also launch a business school where our youngsters will explore the fundamentals of entrepreneurship," Ayupov said.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Year of Youth Youth policy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!