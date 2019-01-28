Year of Youth to open many bright names - actor Roman Zhukov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Actor of the Lermontov State Academic Russian Drama Theater Roman Zhukov shared his thoughts on the Year of Youth which had kicked off in Kazakhstan earlier, Kazinform reports.

"I fully support President's initiative - the Year of Youth. This means that the younger generation in our country will never be forgotten... I believe that this year will open many bright names. If we support them properly, the country will benefit in general," Zhukov told Kazinform correspondent.



According to him, theater is developing robustly in Kazakhstan. However, the actor thinks that to intensify that process, Kazakhstani theaters should do more tours in the country and beyond its borders. This will help promote Kazakhstan's theater culture and its unique style.



Recall that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev officially kicked off the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan last week. In his speech at the opening ceremony, President Nazarbayev put forward a number of initiatives aimed at Kazakhstani youth.