Year to date inflation rate in Kazakhstan amounts to 2.9%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Year to date inflation rate in Kazakhstan amounted to 2.9%, according to the data of the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

The annual (September 2014 - September 2015) inflation rate amounted to 4.4%, AKIpress News Agency reported.

In September 2015, prices for food products have increased by 0.6%, services - by 0.7%, and non-food products - by 2%.

In September, the prices for the following food products have increased: bananas - 15.8%, sugar - 13.4%, eggs - 10.8%, oranges - 6%, dried fruits and nuts - 5.1%, lemons - 3.5%, poultry - 2.8%, fish and seafood - 2%, coffee, tea and cocoa - 1.7%, sunflower oil - 1.6%, rice - 1.4%, fruit and vegetable juices - 1.3%, milk and cheese - 1.1%, olive oil - 0.9%, raw milk - 0.8%, cereals - 0.7%, bakeries and flour products, dairy products, confectionery - 0.6%.

In September, the prices for the following food products have decreased: fresh vegetables - 10.9%, potatoes - 8.9%, grapes - 7%, pears - 3.4%, apples - 1.6%.

The prices for the following non-food products have increased: cars - 3.7%, pharmaceutical products - 2%, furniture and household goods - 1.8%, clothing and footwear, detergents and cleaning products, stationery and drawing equipment - 1%, household appliances - 0.9%, textile products - 0.7%, goods of personal use - 0.5%.

Petrol price increased by 13.2% and diesel fuel - by 1.1%.