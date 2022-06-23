EN
    Yearly output of Karaganda region’s SMEs exceeds 2 trillion tenge

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year, the number of people employed in small and medium enterprises in Karaganda region has increased by 7.1%. Yearly output in this sector exceeded 2 trillion tenge, governor of the region Zhenis Kassymbekov said at the briefing Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    Zhenis Kassymbek informed the mass media about the prospects of development in this sector. In his words, the region’s small and medium businesses were set a task to ramp up production by 10%.

    Almost 40% of the region’s population is employed by small and medium enterprises. The implementation of 9 national projects will enable to employ more than 15,000 people.

    5,700 jobs have already been created, 1,800 of which are permanent ones. Unemployment in the region is at 4.6% that is 0.3% less against the average indicator across the country.


    Karaganda region Kazakhstan Small and medium-sized business
