Years of training and the fifth Olympics — exclusive interview with Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç

A 51-year-old Turkish shooter became a global internet star after winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. As it turned out, this was Yusuf Dikeç’s fifth Olympics, but his first medal, along with the popularity that came to him due to his calm style and refusal to wear gear. He shared this in a conversation via ZOOM with Jibek Joly journalist Kunsaya Kurmet, reported by Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

The experienced athlete achieved a sensational result and won a silver medal paired with Savval Ilayda. When his competitors appeared in the arena for the 10m air pistol event in full gear, Yusuf Dikeç came out in simple clothes and regular glasses. His calm demeanor and stance with his hand in his pocket drew public attention. Such confidence made him a virtual star. It turned out he had served in the general command of the Gendarmerie of the Turkish Armed Forces and retired with the rank of senior sergeant. He explained his “spectacular” appearance quite simply.

“Thank you for your attention. I returned to Türkiye immediately after the competition. Everyone was surprised that I came out without gear. I didn’t expect such a buzz and interest in me. I want to explain why I went out without gear. When I wear special lenses and headphones, I feel very uncomfortable. Shooting is a sport where you should feel comfortable and focused. And because I feel a bit strange in such gear, I don’t wear it,”explained Yusuf Dikeç.

He first competed in the Olympics in 2008. Since then, he has participated in five games, but never shone on the podium.

“I wasn’t popular before, but after the Olympics, I can’t walk down the streets calmly. People stop, congratulate me, and want to take pictures with me. Moreover, popularity came not only in Türkiye but worldwide. People write to me, tag me on social media, and it’s a wonderful feeling,” says the Turkish shooter.

During the conversation, he also shared his opinion on the Kazakhstan team.

“I know Kazakhstani athletes well, how can one not know them? I competed with them both in the qualifying round and in the final. We communicate with Kazakhstani shooters. To achieve any results at the Olympics, you need to work hard. And I believe that Kazakhstani shooters will achieve good results in the future. Hard work always pays off, as in my case, 24 years of training, the fifth Olympics, and the first medal,” he says.

After winning the first medal in the history of the Turkish shooting team, Yusuf Dikeç said he intends to continue striving for gold.