Yekaterina Aidova: I'll do my best in 1000 m

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Today at the XXIII Winter Olympics in South Korea, Kazkhstani speed skater Yekaterina Aidova became 18th in the 1500 meter race, losing 4.70 seconds to the winner. Following the race, she shared her impressions of the Games with Kazinform correspondent.

"The 1500 meter distance was very difficult for me. My favorite distance is 1000 meters. In two days I will try my luck in the 1000-meter race and will do my best. I got the license for the Olympics, having won at this distance. The skating rink is beautiful here. I've been to this arena last year. Today is the first day of competitions for me at the Olympics, so there was some anxiety. I hope that on the second day I will be able to overcome the fear," Aidova said.

She also congratulated Yulia Galysheva, who clinched the first Olympic medal for Team Kazakhstan.

"Yesterday with this first medal Galysheva made all our compatriots happy. Congratulations to her on the victory. I was so rooting for her... This is a victory of the entire people of Kazakhstan. Congratulations!" she said.