Yekaterina Tsurikova, 13, wins at 5th Almaty Marathon

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Yekaterina Tsurikova, 13, finished first in 3-km long race in 10-14 age category at the 5th Almaty Marathon on Sunday.

"This is the second time I participate in this charity marathon. Last year I came sixth. I will definitely take part in it next year. I will try to run 10-km race with older participants," Yekaterina told Kazinform correspondent.

The 13-year-old loves sports because, according to her, ‘it unites people and enables to make new friends.'

It is worth mentioning that a young guest from Columbia Garcia Sebastian was the fastest among boys in the same age category.

Recall that over 13,000 people gathered at the park of the First President in Almaty city to partake in the marathon.