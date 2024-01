ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Men's World Boxing Championships will be held in September 2019 in Russia's Yekaterinburg, SPORTINFORM reports.

The event is expected to take place at the Yekaterinburg-EXPO center and at the Congress Center which can seat several thousands of spectators.



In 2013, the tournament was held in Almaty. The last championships was hosted by Hamburg, Germany, in 2017.