Yelbasy about situation in Arys: Thanks to national unity we will overcome all hardships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held today a meeting of the Security Council, Kazinform cites the press service of Yelbasy.

At the meeting, the attendees considered the current situation in the town of Arys, Turkestan region, and discussed issues of the country's water security.



Expressing sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims in Arys, the Chairman of the Security Council highlighted the self-sacrificing efforts of officers of all services and volunteers involved in the operations to mitigate the effects of the explosions.



"According to the latest information, the number of victims exceeded 160 people. It bears mentioning the togetherness of all Kazakhstanis. Citizens from all over the country express their concern, employees of organizations and enterprises get united to help the victims. The troubles and hardships of one region are our common issue. Thanks to the strong national unity, we will overcome all hardships. I express gratitude to all Kazakhstanis," said Yelbasy.



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the government is making all reasonable efforts to restore the region's life to normalcy as soon as possible and provide comprehensive support to the local citizens.



Regarding water security, those present talked over the state of the country's water resources and water facilities. Particular attention was also paid to the drinking water availability for people and water management.



Concluding the meeting, the Chairman of the Security Council gave specific instructions in terms of organizing the return of people to their homes and carrying out repair and construction works in the town of Arys.