ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have attended the Nauryz celebrations in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Residents of the capital city welcomed Yelbasy and the President with cheers. Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev gave bata (his blessing) to the couples who had tied the knot.







The Nauryz celebrations are underway across the Kazakh capital.