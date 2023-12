NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, will participate in the ribbon-cutting opening ceremony of Ushqonyr Sports Center, Yelbasy's Spokesman Aidos Ukibai wrote on Twitter, Kazinform reports

"Today Yelbasy will participate in the grand opening of Ushqonyr, a new sports center, in the village of Shamalgan," he says.