EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:28, 18 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Yelbasy urges party members to participate in primaries

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev urged party members to participate in the primaries.

    «The primaries will be held for the first time, the primaries are the intra-party selection. It is the real social lift, competitive selection, search for fresh ideas and projects,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    Elbasy urged all party members, Nur Otan supporters to take an active part in political event of great importance for Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    World News First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!