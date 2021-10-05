Yeldos Nashirali named Chairman of «Kazinform» INA» JSC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yeldos Nashirali has been appointed the new Chairman of the Management Board of JSC «International News Agency «Kazinform», Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

Mr. Nashirali was appointed to the post in accordance with the decree of the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of October 4, 2021.

Prior to the appointment he was the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the company. Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Kemelbek Oishybayev introduced the newly appointed Chairman of the Management Board to the staff of the company.

Vice Minister Oishybayev commended Yeldos Nashirali’s experience in responsible posts.

Yeldos Nashirali graduated from the Taraz State Pedagogic University and Massey University of New Zealand with Master’s degree in Public Policy under the Bolashak scholarship. In 2010 he was the chief expert at the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2012 Nashirali was appointed as an expert at the Inner Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2012 till 2016 he served as an expert, consultant and inspector of the Press Service of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2016 till 2018 Nashirali was the Director of the Department for state policy in the sphere of mass media of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2019 till 2021 he was the Managing Director at «Khabar» Agency JSC. On June 2, 2021 he was named as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of «Kazinform» International Agency JSC.