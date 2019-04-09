Yeldos Smetov moves up to fifth in world rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yeldos Smetov, one of the leaders of the Kazakhstan national judo team, has risen in the world rankings, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The judoka recently won the Antalya Grand Prix 2019. As a result, scoring 4,380 points, he climbed to the 5th spot in the updated world rankings within the U60 kg weight class.

Russia's Robert Mshvidobadze tops the rankings. He is followed by Ryuju Nagayama of Japan and Amiran Papinashvili of Georgia. Japanese Naohisa Takato ranks fourth.