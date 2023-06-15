EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:16, 15 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yeldos Smetov will not take part in the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2023 due to injuries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Yeldos got injured in the bout in Tashkent. Later, he was repeatedly injured at the Tasters tournament late last year,» said Askhat Zhitkeev, Secretary-General of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation.

    The Kazakh judoka is now undergoing rehabilitation, as he is planning to vie at the Masters tournament in August this year.

    According to Secretary-General Zhitkeev, Yeldos may compete at the Paris Olympic Games next year.

    Notably, Kazakhstan announced its lineup for the Judo Grand Slam in Astana on June 8, comprising the national team’s leaders as well as young athletes.


    Tags:
    Judo Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!