Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov emerged victorious in the semifinal fight vs Spanish athlete Francisco Garrigós at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Competing in Men's 60kg, Smetov overwhelmed Garrigós 10-0, and stormed into the final event.

Smetov occupies 22nd line in the world rankings, and Garrigós is fifth.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

