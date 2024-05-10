Yeldos Smetov wins bronze at 2024 Grand Slam in Astana

Kazakhstan’s judoka Yeldos Smetov claimed a bronze medal at the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament ongoing in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Under standing ovation and support from his compatriots, Smetov demonstrated a spectacular fight in men’s 60kg weight division, when he defeated Azerbaijani athlete Ahmad Yusifov and grabbed a bronze medal.

Thus, Yeldos Smetov, who is a silver and bronze medalist of the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, acquired additional 500 points.

The tournament is held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace and will last until May 12.