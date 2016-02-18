EN
    10:11, 18 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Yeleussinov had fifth victory at professional ring

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Dauren Yeleussinov had a professional bout against American boxer Bernard Thomas in New York, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first round, Yeleussinov dropped his opponent on the canvass with a right hook, and then knocked him down with a body blow. The referee decided to call the fight off and announced Kazakhstani sportsman’s victory with a technical knockout at the 1:50 mark.

    This is Yeleussinov’s fifth victory at the professional ring.

