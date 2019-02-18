Yeleussinov vs Jimenez pro fight slated for March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (5-0, 3 KOs) is gearing up for his next professional fight in March, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yeleussinov's return is slated for March 15 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, the U.S. He is expected to have an eight-round fight against super lightweight Carlos Jimenez (14-9-1, 8 KOs).



Tevin Farmer and Jono Carroll will headline the evening of boxing.