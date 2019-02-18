EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:45, 18 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Yeleussinov vs Jimenez pro fight slated for March

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (5-0, 3 KOs) is gearing up for his next professional fight in March, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Yeleussinov's return is slated for March 15 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, the U.S. He is expected to have an eight-round fight against super lightweight Carlos Jimenez (14-9-1, 8 KOs).

    Tevin Farmer and Jono Carroll will headline the evening of boxing.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!