Yellow level of terrorist threat lifted in four cities

Four cities of Kazakhstan cancelled moderate (yellow) level of terrorist threat due to completion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and state visit of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The yellow level of terrorist threat is cancelled from 11:59pm, July 4, in Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Kokshetau cities, in accordance with a decision of the Head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan, who is also the chief of the Republican Operational Headquarters for Fight against Terrorism.

From July 2 to 5, 2025, Kazakhstan hosted the 24th Summit of the SCO Heads of State and state visit of the President of China, Xi Jinping. The authorized governmental structures were taking measures to ensure maximum security of high-profile foreign delegations arriving in Kazakhstan.

The yellow level of terrorist threat was declared in the facilities hosting the SCO Summit in Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Kokshetau cities from 00:01am of July 2 to 11:59pm of July 4.

Law enforcement agencies are operating in a routine mode.