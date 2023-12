NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to appoint Chokan Yelshibekov as the head of the Secretariat of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Prior to the appointment, Yelshibekov has acted as the deputy head of the Kazakh Security Council Secretariat.