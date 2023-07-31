EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:00, 31 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Yelzhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at 2023 FISU Summer World University Games

    None
    Photo: olympic.kz
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yelzhana Taniyeva hauled two medals at the FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakhstani claimed the second place in the ball exercises with a score of 31,750 points. Athletes from Hungary and Bulgaria claimed the first and third places, respectively.

    Yelzhana also settled for bronze in the women’s hoop final scoring 31,300 points. Gold and silver medals went to Ukraine and Azerbaijan, accordingly.

    Kazakhstan has already won eight medals, including four silver and four bronze medals, at the tournament.

    The 31st FISU World University Games are to run through August 8 in Chengdu, China.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!