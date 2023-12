NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Yeraly Tugzhanov as the Governor of Aktobe region and to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Ondasyn Urazalin of his duties as the Governor of Aktobe region.





Photo:t.me/KZgovernment