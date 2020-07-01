EN
    13:36, 01 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Yeraly Tugzhanov recovers from COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov recovered from coronavirus infection and returned to work, the Government’s press service reports.

    «After 10 days of treatment the Deputy PM was tested negative for coronavirus. He returned to work,» it said in the statement.

    As earlier reported, Tugzhanov was tested positive for coronavirus showing no symptoms. He had to self-isolate then.

    As of June 30 Kazakhstan detected 1,604 new coronavirus cases bringing the country’s tally to 41,065.


