Yeraly Tugzhanov to head commission for considering socioeconomic situation in Mangistau rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov will head the commission for considering socioeconomic situation in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports referring to the PM’s press service.

Tomorrow Yeraly Tugzhanov, Magzum Morzagaliyev and Serik Zhumangarin will leave for Aktau, the statement reads.

As earlier reported, the PM Askar Mamin charged to set up the governmental commission to consider the socioeconomic situation in Mangistau region.