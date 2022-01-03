EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:20, 03 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Yeraly Tugzhanov to head commission for considering socioeconomic situation in Mangistau rgn

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov will head the commission for considering socioeconomic situation in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports referring to the PM’s press service.

    Tomorrow Yeraly Tugzhanov, Magzum Morzagaliyev and Serik Zhumangarin will leave for Aktau, the statement reads.

    As earlier reported, the PM Askar Mamin charged to set up the governmental commission to consider the socioeconomic situation in Mangistau region.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Mangistau region Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!