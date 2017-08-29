Yerbolat Dossayev comes back to Kazakh government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has signed a decree appointing Yerbolat Dossayev as a Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

"To appoint Yerbolat Dossayev as a Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the document reads.

Yerbolat Dossayev was born in Tselinograd in 1970. He graduated from the Almaty Energy Institute and the Bauman Moscow State Technical University. At various times, he worked as a Deputy Board Chairman of the Bank TuranAlem CJSC, later in the ATF Bank, Kazakh Prime Minister Advisor, Vice Minister of Energy; Industry and Trade; Finance. He headed the Kazakhstan Agency for Regulation of Natural Monopolies, Protection of Competition and Support of Small Business. He was the Minister of Finance; Healthcare; Economic Development and Trade, and the last-named ministry was later reorganized into the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan. On August 6, 2014, he was appointed Minister of National Economy by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. On April 30, 2015, he was reassigned to the mentioned post. In May 2016, he was elected Board Chairman of "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" JSC.