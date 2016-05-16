Yerbolat Dossayev named as Chairman of Baiterek Holding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev has become Chairman of the Board of "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" JSC.

Prime Minister Karim Massimov introduced the newly-appointed Chairman to the staff of the holding on Monday (May 16).

Born in 1970 in Tselinograd, Mr. Dossayev is a graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute and the Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

Throughout his professional career he held various posts at commercial banks, including Bank TuranAlem and ATF Bank. He also served as adviser to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Energy, Industry and Trade, headed the Kazakh Agency for regulating natural monopolies.

Mr. Dossayev was appointed as Minister of National Economy in accordance with the presidential decree on August 6, 2014.

Established in 2013, Baiterek Holding manages owned and placed into trust blocks of shares of national development institutions, national companies and other legal entities.