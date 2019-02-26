Yerbolat Dossayev takes up duty as Head of National Bank

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev introduced Yerbolat Dossayev to the team of the National Bank, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the regulator.

Asset Issekeshev highlighted that all the goals and objectives facing the National Bank remain the same.



"As a matter of priority, this includes improving the monetary policy, stabilizing the banking, financial and real sectors, finding a balance between price stability and economic growth," he said.

Asset Issekeshev added that independent assessment of the quality of banks' assets, stock market development, to name but a few, remain the topical issues.



"It is necessary, jointly with the Government, to map out a system of solutions to ensure macroeconomic stability and economic growth so that to raise the standard of living of the people," said the head of the Presidential Administration.



In turn, Yerbolat Dossayev thanked the Head of State for the confidence bestowed upon him and pointed out that the collaborative efforts of the National Bank and the Government will be intensified to ensure the economic growth of the country.



It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint Yerbolat Dossayev as the Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.