Yerdenayev's arrest extended

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Court in Almaty has extended arrest for former head of Unified Accumulative Pension Fund Ruslan Yerdenayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Court decided to extend Yerdenayev's arrest until March 28th, 2017.

As was reported earlier, Yerdenayev, Head of the Fund's Financial Risks Department Mussa Bakhtov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC AlatauMunayAltyn Bakhytzhan Kenzhebekov and Director of the LLP Buzgul Aurum A.Naizagarin are suspected of "embezzlement and wasting entrusted property" as per Article 189, part 4, paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code.

Since December 21, the Department of the National Security Committee for Almaty city has been investigating into the Fund's 5bln tenge worth deal - purchase of bonds from LLP Buzgul Aurum. The investigation is carried out together with the National Bank.