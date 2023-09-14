Yerevan audience to enjoy Kazakh music gem

The Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will perform the glorious aria of Abai from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s Abai Opera in the capital of Armenia as part of the Open Air Opera project. Residents and guests of Yerevan will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the Kazakh classical music gem on September 15 in the Tumo Park, the press office of Astana Opera reported.

The program of the Open Air Opera project, prepared by the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, will feature Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata and Armen Tigranyan’s Anoush. The enchanting conclusion of the four-day program will be the Opera Gala concert, in which the famous Kazakh baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov was invited by the organizers to participate.

«I suggested including Abai’s aria from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera Abai in the concert program in order to present the Kazakh music masterpiece to the Yerevan audience. I think they will like it,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov noted. «Abai is an outstanding figure in Kazakh history, and his thoughts are still relevant to this day and carry tremendous educational meaning for the younger generation.»

According to the performer, it is very important to popularize the Kazakh composers’ works outside our country.

«Opera is a music genre that originated in Italy. However, in the 50-60-70s of the 20th century, a large number of wonderful national operas were written in Kazakhstan, becoming an integral part of the musical heritage of our country. Along with Abai, such works as Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan – Sara, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s QamarSulu and Alpamys, Gaziza Zhubanova’s Yenlik – Kebek and others can tell about the culture and history of our country. When going on tours abroad, my colleagues and I strive to share this heritage with foreign aficionados of high art, to convey to them the zest of the Kazakh classical works. Our national music is a source of special pride,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov shares.

«I completed my Master’s degree at the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. The renowned Armenian tenor Gegham Grigoryan, who at one time was Luciano Pavarotti’s understudy, took my exam. In addition, in 2017 I became a laureate and special prize winner at the Aram Khachaturian International Vocal Competition in Yerevan. I work closely with the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, the principal conductor of the State Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan, who invited me to participate in the production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci as Silvio,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov says. «Classical art is very much appreciated and loved in Armenia, the artists are received very warmly, and there are always full houses here.»

It is worth mentioning that the Opera Gala program is comprised of world classical music masterpieces, which will be performed by opera stars Veronika Dzhioeva, Anahit Mkhitaryan, Karina Flores, Margarita Gritskova, Hovhannes Ayvazyan. The internationally acclaimed Italian conductor Fabio Mastrangelo will cut a brilliant figure at the conductor’s stand.