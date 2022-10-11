Yerevan supports political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A roundtable meeting was held in Yerevan dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-Armenia diplomatic relations. The meeting focused also on the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan dated Sep 1, 2022, the outcomes of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the upcoming CICA summit slated for October 12-13 in Astana, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Those attending the event were the representatives of the expert and business communities, public organizations, mass media of Armenia, and Armenian Apostolic Church.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev informed the participants about the progressive development of the Kazakh-Armenian bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the program of large-scale reforms initiated by President Tokayev aimed at building the New Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to the initiatives of the Head of State to modernize the political system and reform the country's economy, as well as the implementation of the constitutional reform and the election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of Integration and Development Public Organization Aram Safaryan noted the great potential of the Kazakh-Armenian bilateral cooperation, including within the Eurasian Economic Union. According to him, the interstate cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan is developing in the spirit of partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation. The head of the Alternative research center Tatul Manaseryan emphasized that the latest Address of the Kazakh President to the Nation is becoming an effective institutional phenomenon and serves as a guideline for the development of both Kazakhstan and Armenia.

The representatives of the Armenian expert community noted the relevance and importance of the ongoing political and economic modernization in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the reforms in the field of human rights. Leading analysts welcomed the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan and highly appreciated the policy of the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the face of modern global challenges.

During the event, Head of the Department of External Relations and Protocol of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Natan Hovhannisyan was awarded the Medal of Honor of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for his great contribution to strengthening the interreligious and interfaith dialogue and harmony.

