Yerevan to host CIS Forum of Scholars

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 15-16, 2018 the city of Yerevan, Armenia, will host the 2nd CIS Forum of Scholars.

According to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, the Forum is held under the auspices of the CIS Interstate Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation. The organizers are the National Academy of Sciences and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia.

“The goals of the Forum are to activate and develop scientific-technical cooperation of the CIS member states, to give a new impulse to the initiation of joint researches, to elaborate propositions on development of innovative policy of the CIS countries as well as to popularize science and research activity among the CIS youth. This large-scale event of the CIS scholars will result in establishment of a common scientific-innovative space in the CIS, improvement of the mechanisms of its functioning, development of recommendations regarding the activity of science authorities,” the CIS Executive Committee says.

According to organizers, the Forum will contribute to the establishment of stable ‘horizontal’ informal ties among the active academic communities of the CIS countries. This, in turn, will result in increase of the number of international researches and in support of young scholars across the Commonwealth.

The Forum organizers plan to hold three roundtable meetings: “State and prospects of development of fundamental sciences”, “Improvement of scientific cooperation of in digital era” and “Innovative scientific research.”

The Forum will end with adoption of a declaration.