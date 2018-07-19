Yerevan to host Eurasian Week 2018 on Oct 22-24

MINSK. KAZINFORM The third international expo forum Eurasian Week will take place in Yerevan, Armenia on 22-24 October, the forum's organizers told BelTA.

The forum is expected to gather 2,500 participants, who will represent government agencies and the private sector, development institutions, financial regulation agencies, and experts from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and the union's partner countries.



The breakdown of the forum's business program has been published on the forum's official website.



Events of the business program will be subdivided into three main directions: strategy track, industry track, and business track. The plenary session will be dedicated to manufacturing cooperation, BelTA reports.



The strategy track is designed to enable conditions for a direct dialogue between entrepreneurs and regulators of the national and supranational levels.



It will also include a panel session on competition inside the Eurasian Economic Union, on the union's future taking into account global challenges, on great Eurasian partnership in addition to a business dialogue on tax administration without damaging manufacturing cooperation, debates on cryptocurrency prospects and other digital economy attributes, and a brainstorm on the union's future from the point of view of young people.



A summit for representatives of the regions of the EAEU member states will include a discussion on ways to lift barriers and bolster interregional cooperation in the production sector. By convention the Eurasian Week forum will host discussions on cooperation with the union's partner countries.



One of the events will be dedicated to China after a trade and economic cooperation agreement was signed with China in May 2018.



Another event will focus on Iran, which signed a temporary agreement at that time as a precursor to establishing a free trade zone. Participants of the EAEU Business Council session will determine priorities for developing branches of the union economy. Ways to bolster the competitive ability through manufacturing cooperation will be discussed.



An agreement on jointly promoting products onto third-country markets is supposed to be reached. A session of the advisory board for interaction between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the EAEU Business Council has been scheduled.



The industry track will feature sessions and discussions focusing on the development of manufacturing cooperation and expanding export opportunities in the sphere of information technologies and precision engineering, in agriculture, light industry, on the market of pharmaceutical products and medical goods, in jewelry and lighting technology industry.



The creation of smart cities will be discussed. Close attention will be paid to the creation of common infrastructure, the development of universal standards, and legislation harmonization.



For full version go to