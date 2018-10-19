Yerevan to host Eurasian Week 22-24 Oct

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Week international forum is the largest summit in the Eurasian Economic Union bringing together government officials, regulators and businesses. Yerevan will hold its third installment on 22-24 October, BelTA learned from the press office of the event.

The Eurasian Week 2018 will focus on the ways of developing favorable business climate in the union, strengthening industrial relations, export capacity, and creating attractive conditions for foreign investors.



Attending the forum will be about 2,000 exhibitors and over 150 speakers, including vice premiers and ministers, heads of state corporations and business representatives of the EAEU member states. The forum expects participants from Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Afghanistan, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Cambodia, China, Lithuania, Moldova, Nigeria, the Netherlands, UAE, the UK, the United States, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Switzerland Qatar, France, Argentina, Spain, and Ukraine.



The program will feature more than 30 events. The forum will open with the plenary session "The Real Sector of the EAEU Economy: Enhancing the Potential in the Course of Integration". Taking part in the meeting will be vice premiers and ministers of the EAEU member states. Other themes will include Technological Breakthrough and EAEU Potential, EAEU Foreign Economic Activity as a Source of Economic Growth and the Factor of Sustainability in Business Development, The Use of the EAEU Integration Potential in the Development of the Building Materials Industry. Panel sessions will also discuss such themes as Improving the Provisions of the EAEU Treaty in the Area of Technical Regulation, Digital traceability in the EAEU: Development Prospects. The forum will also host the first Eurasian Digital Platforms competition of innovation projects.



The forum exhibition will feature export-oriented companies of the EAEU. The total exhibition area will exceed 4,000 square meters. The industrial and cooperative potential of the EAEU will be presented by over 100 companies in six key sectors: pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, agriculture, jewelry, light industry, production of innovative building materials, technology for industry (including IT).



The Eurasian Week is an annual event held by the EAEU member states and the Eurasian Economic Commission. The first forum was held in Moscow in October 2016. Astana hosted the second edition in August 2017.