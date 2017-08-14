Yerevan to host next meeting of EAEU Heads of Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is planned that the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in the capital of Armenia Yerevan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The next narrow and extended format meetings will be held in Yerevan on October 30," said the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev made a proposal to postpone the next meeting because of a busy schedule.

"There is one adjustment to be made. We had agreed upon another date when we discussed this in a narrow format. I just drew the attention of my colleagues that at that time we, the Russian side, have a very tight schedule due to trips to various places. Therefore, October 24-25 was previously proposed. I would like to ask you to consider exactly these dates because October 30-31 was proposed off-schedule," Medvedev said.

The EAEU heads of government decided to discuss the dates once again, taking into account the schedule of the counterparts.

It should be noted that the Council meeting is held every three months.