Yergazy Nurgaliyev – New President of Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov has introduced today new President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary Yergazy Nurgaliyev to the company's staff.

“Yesterday, former chief of the company Marat Nurguzhin was appointed Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry which serves as a high evaluation of his work. Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary is imposed today big and important tasks to create space technologies in the country. The main of them is to build spacecraft assembly and testing complex in Kazakhstan,” said Atamkulov.

Yergazy Nurgaliyev is 62 years old.

In 1977, he graduated from Ust-Kamenogorsk Roads Construction Institute with a diploma in Architecture. In 2001, he graduated from the International Independent University of Environmental and Political Sciences majoring in Law. After graduation in 1977, Nurgalieyev was sent to Baikonur for military service as a lieutenant in construction corps.

From 1977 through 1979, he served in subdivisions of the 130th Chief Directorate of the USSR Armed Foreces.

Nurgaliyev was involved in construction of launching and technical complexes of Proton, Energy-Buran carrier rockets from Baikonur cosmodrome.

From 1979 to 1989, he held various engineering positions in the department for cosmodrome’s capital construction.

In 1989, he was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Leninsk Municipal Council of People’s Deputies. In 1992-1994, he served as a Chief Architect of the town, Deputy Chief of Administration of Leninsk town.

In 1995, by the Presidential Decree, Nurgaliyev was appointed Special Representative of Kazakhstan President at Baikonur Cosmodrome. He served at this post for almost ten years.

Being a veteran of Baikonur Cosmodrome, Yergazy Nurgaliyev was awarded with “Honorary Citizen of Baikonur Town” title in 2011.

From 2005 to 2007, Nurgaliyev worked as Deputy, First Deputy Director General of Baiterek Kazakh-Russian joint enterprise.

Lived and worked at Baikonur for almost 30 years.

In October 2007, by the President’s Decree, Yergazy Nurgaliyev was appointed Executive Secretary of the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan.

Due to reorganization of the National Space Agency, in August 2014-October 2016, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan.

Since 2016, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry.