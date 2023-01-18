Yerkezhan Kuntugan named as Jibek Joly TV Channel Director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yerkezhan Kuntugan was appointed as the Director of Jibek Joly TV Channel, which is a part of NJSC «Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan», Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ms Kuntugan is a graduate of the Pavlodar State Pedagogic Institute. She started her professional career as a speechwriter at the press service of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University. Later she took up the post of the editor of the Educational Television Center in Pavlodar.

In 2010 he was named the editor of Pavlodar-based newspaper ‘Bilik’ and one year later she became the head of the Educational Television Center. She was designated as the press secretary of the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University in 2012. From 2012 till 2019 she worked for Eurasia First TV Channel and Atameken Business Channel.

In 2019 she was appointed as the Executive Producer of ATAMEKEN BUSINESS MEDIA HOLDING LLP and later that year she became the deputy general producer of the TV Channel. Between 2020 and 2021 she was the chief editor and creative producer at Eurasia First TV Channel.

Prior to the recent appointment she held the post of the Creative Director of NJSC «Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

Recall that Jibek Joly TV Channel, which was earlier branded as Qazaq TV Channel, started its broadcast on September 1, 2022 focusing on political, cultural and sports news as well as topics of interest for general public.